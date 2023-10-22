Central banks' panel suggests safeguards for inflation, geopolitical churns

New Delhi: A high level central banks' panel has suggested that the key financial institutions need to rebalance their policy mix, rebuild policy buffers and develop safe macro-financial stability frameworks (MFSFs) for the future.

The Asian Consultative Council of the Bank For International Settlements in its report titled ‘Inflation, external financial conditions and macro-financial stability frameworks in Asia-Pacific’, has suggested these measures.

"Going forward, once inflation moves closer to central bank targets and global financial conditions stabilise, these are three dimensions that central banks may wish to take into account while plotting the way forward," it said.

The first measure, the council has suggested is to rebalance the policy mix.

"Ideally, policymakers may prefer to shift to a mix that is more comparable to the one in place before the pandemic: monetary policy focusing on macroeconomic stability, macroprudential measures defending against the unwinding of financial imbalances and a mix of tools to ensure external stability.

However, the rebalancing process faces challenges that stem from high debt levels (in most regional economies), weak real estate markets (in some regional economies) and the risk of new shocks.

In this regard, one of the strategies authorities in several economies have been following is to adjust some of the measures used from being broad-based to being more targeted, the report suggested.