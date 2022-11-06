Centre allows export of 60 LMT sugar

New Delhi: In order to stabilise sugar prices and also the financial positions of sugar mills in the country, the Centre has allowed export of sugar up to 60 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) during the sugar season 2022-23.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has already notified to extend the inclusion of sugar exports under 'Restricted' category up to October 31, 2023. The government has prioritised the availability of about 275 LMT sugar for domestic consumption, and about 50 LMT of sugar for diversion to ethanol production and has closing balance of about 60 LMT as on September 30, 2023.

The balance quantity of sugar produced by sugar mills in the country would be allowed for exports.