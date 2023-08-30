Centre extends deadline till Dec 31 for enabling Aadhaar-based payment for MGNREGA workers

"It has been brought to the notice of the Central government that in many cases due to frequent changes in bank account numbers by the beneficiary and non-updating of the new account number by the concerned programme officer of the same, due to non-submission of new account by the beneficiary on time, several transactions of wage payment are being rejected (due to old account number) by destination bank branch," the ministry said, while giving the reason for extending the deadline.

At the same time, it has made it clear to all the states that beneficiaries who come for work should be requested to provide an Aadhaar number, but will not be refused work on this basis.