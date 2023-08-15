Centre further slashes retail tomato prices; to be now sold at Rs 50/kg

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a release Monday said it had revised rates “in view of the decline in tomato prices in the wholesale markets.”

The retail sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR started on July 14. Till now, a total of 15 lakh kg of tomato had been procured by the two agencies which are being continuously disposed of to the retail consumers in major consumption centres in the country. These locations include Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan (Jaipur, Kota), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj) and Bihar (Patna, Muzaffarpur, Arrah, Buxar).