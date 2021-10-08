Centre releases Rs 967 crore as GST compensation to J&K

This amount of Rs 1.59 lakh crore to be provided to States as back to back loan would be over and above the compensation in excess of Rs 1 lakh crore (based on cess collection) that is estimated to be released to States/UTs with Legislature during the current financial year. The sum total of Rs 2.59 lakh crore is expected to exceed the amount of GST compensation accruing in FY 2021-22.

All eligible States and UTs (with Legislature) have agreed to the arrangements of funding of the compensation shortfall under the back-to-back loan facility. For effective response and management of COVID-19 pandemic and a step-up in capital expenditure all States and UTs have a very important role to play. For assisting the States/UTs in their endeavor, Ministry of Finance has frontloaded the release of assistance under the back-to-back loan facility during FY 2021-22 of Rs 1,15,000 crore (more than 72 percent of the total estimated shortfall for the entire year). The balance amount will be released in due course.

The release of Rs 40,000 crore made today is funded from borrowings of GoI in 5-year securities, totaling Rs 23,500 crore and 2-year securities for Rs 16,500 crore issued in the current financial year, at a Weighted Average Yield of 5.69 and 4.16 percent per annum respectively. No additional market borrowing by the central government is envisaged on account of this release.

It is expected that this release will help the states/UTs in planning their public expenditure among other things, for improving health infrastructure and taking up infrastructure projects.