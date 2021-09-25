Centre to make Rs 60,000 crore investment in J&K in next 2-3 years: Union MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar

A government handout said the amount "will be utilized to create employment generating avenues, inspire youth to establish micro income generating units and boost local economy".

These remarks were made by Union Minister of State for Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar while addressing a gathering of ITI and polytechnic students in a convention cum seminar organized in his honor at ITI Complex Wadipora Budgam.

“I have observed and personally witnessed that the local youth of Kashmir are full of talent and skill. They need to be inspired, show interest in getting highly skilled training, be energetic as there are enormous opportunities of employment generation available,” the Minister said.

Chandrashekhar claimed, "about 8 lakh new jobs were created since 1st April 2020 to 30th April 2021 in IT and manufacturing sectors".

" It is our mission, goal and solemn promise to strengthen the entrepreneurship diversification as it has a great economic prospects to absorb youth in various fields, " he added.

The Minister appealed aspiring youth to "be committed, positive in approach and remain enthusiastic to realize and fulfill every dream".

Principal Secretary Skill Development Department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, DC Budgam Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Director Skill Development Department, SSP Budgam, Principal ITI Budgam and other District Officers were present on the occasion.

The Minister said "ministers visiting UT of J&K have an objective to check the situation relating to developmental and other aspects on ground".

"This is PM’s initiative and revolutionary first of its kind mission particularly for UT of J&K," the Minister added.

Chandrasekhar further asserted, “We came here with professional objective and ambition to deliver, our visits shall emerge result oriented.”

The minister lauded concerned J&K authorities for the "enormous work done in skill development" even as he said more boost and push was needed in the sector.

"Budgam has potential and talent which they have showcased through incredible skills," he added.

The Minister inspected automobile training centre of ITI Budgam besides the stalls installed by the skilled youth demonstrating and displaying manufacturing skills, talent and professionalism in respective art and trades.

Later, the Minister presided a meeting of officers convened at Conference Hall Budgam where a detailed review of each sector was under taken scheme wise. The DC Budgam through a detailed power point presentation presented developmental and welfare scenario of the District.

The Minister while going through the details appreciated the District Administration and its officials in achieving the given targets, despite facing inconveniences due to COVID 19 crisis and other circumstances. He impressed up on the District Administration to continue its engagements with same spirit, conviction and dedication.

He appreciated the "extreme professionalism shown by District Administration officials in implementation of centrally and state sponsored schemes under the able leadership of DC Budgam".

District Budgam shall be pilot district for introduction of new skill development courses, the Minister announced.

He claimed the courses "will take district to next level of achievement".

During the meeting various deputations from across the district including political representatives, PRI’s, school students, common citizens apprised the Minister about their issues and grievances verbally as well as by submitting memorandums.

As per the government handout, the minister patiently listened to all individuals /deputations and assured them of early redressal of all genuine issues. On the occasion the Minister also launched mobile application Aurzov (Healthcare mobile app.), Meri Awaaz (water bodies conservation), Covid Care service Budgam and e-Services Portal.