Centre’s external debt soar by 100%

New Delhi: Central government’s debt in the last nine years has risen 174 per cent, while there has been a 100 per cent increase in external debt during the same period, i.e., between 2013-14 and 2022-23.

External debt is a component of Central government's overall debt.

According to the Finance Ministry, Central government's debt was Rs 58.6 lakh crore (52.2 per cent of GDP) as on March 31, 2014, which went up by 174 per cent to Rs 155.6 lakh crore (57.1 per cent of GDP) as on March 31, 2023.

Similarly, the government's external debt was Rs 3,74,484 crore in 2013-14, which shot up by 100 per cent to Rs 7,48,895 crore in 2022-23.

Government’s external debt is financed mainly by multilateral and bilateral agencies.