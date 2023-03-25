CEO Lelafe IT Solutions calls on Director JKEDI

Srinagar, Mar 25: A delegation from Lelafe IT Solutions, led by Shameem Shah, Chief Executive Officer, today called on the Director, of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Ajaz Ahmad Bhat and appraised him about the work of their company in artificial intelligence, machine learning and other emerging technologies in the IT sector.
The delegation gave a detailed presentation and discussed modalities of possible collaborations and how they can help the start-ups of the UT to integrate technology in their ventures to compete globally.
They also informed the director about their tailor-made training programmes that can improve IT skills among the youth of J&K so that they can become market ready and face future challenges.
Director, JKEDI informed the delegation about various initiatives of the government that are changing the startup landscape of the UT.
“Innovation and Technology are critical for any startup and I am sure that adopting new technology can strengthen their ventures and will have global appeal. This will certainly create a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem in our UT,” said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director JKEDI.
“I have seen the evolution of Information Technology and how this has helped businesses. I am sure the latest technologies like artificial intelligence and others will change how businesses operate and aid the entrepreneurship in many ways,” he added.
The meeting was also attended by senior faculty members along with other officials of the Institute. Threadbare discussions were held on how the organisation’s expertise can be utilized for the benefit of the Youth.