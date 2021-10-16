CEO NITI Aayog chairs meeting of tourism officers

Srinagar: CEO, NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India), Amitabh Kant, today visited Pahalgam where he chaired a meeting of tourism officers.

CEO had a detailed review of strategy, progress and steps being taken up for development of tourism sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez, presented power point presentation detailing achievements, strategies being employed to attract tourists and develop new tourist destinations in the UT followed by a threadbare discussion on the same.

Secretary apprised the CEO NITI Aayog that several steps like organising summer and winter festivals at various locations.