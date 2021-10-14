CEO NITI Aayog holds interactive session with Administrative Secretaries

Highlighting the importance of monitoring and evaluation, Amitabh Kant said that at Government of India level, the aim is to move towards an outcome based approach. He added that each sector has a certain number of outcomes which are required to be focussed on, to see whether those outcomes are being achieved. He further added that the monitoring and evaluation team at NITI will help the departments in the Union territory to fix their outcomes, which then can be monitored to measure achievement in a specific area, through an outcome oriented action plan.

Speaking on Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of the country, the CEO, asked the administration to shortlist 500 schoolsin Kashmir and another 500 in Jammu, for establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL), a state-of-the-art space in schools with a goal to foster curiosity and innovation in young minds.

CEO NITI Aayog emphasised that states and countries which will grow and progress in future are those which will totally digitise and go green, adding that both, the ability to go green and to go digital exists in Jammu and Kashmir, more than any other state of India, having a unique ability of creating a brand value out of it. This, he said, will have a huge added advantage in the years to come and, therefore, there is a need to have in place a clear strategy of going both digital and green.