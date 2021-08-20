CEO presents JaKeGA initiatives in National DigiTech Conclave ‘21

This exclusive virtual conference at the national level was organized at national level in which Secretaries, Directors and CEOs of almost all the States, Union Territories and Central Government participated.

CEO JaKeGA was very particular in talking about the lead role played by the agency in successfully implementing eOffice Project in all departments of Civil Secretariat J&K which has resulted in paperless office functioning besides ensuring that both the secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar keep functioning simultaneously throughout the year. He added that a corollary to it is the recent successful establishment of Central Repository Units (CRUs) in both Secretariat complexes which has facilitated movement of DAK to all respective quarters electronically thereby completing the whole circle of bringing Secretariat functioning on e-Mode.

Amit Sharma during his presentation also mentioned about several key e-governance projects which are being successfully implemented in J&K like upgradation of centralised Data Centre in Jammu, establishment of Data Recovery Centre outside J&K and Near DR Centre in Srinagar, implementation of State Services Delivery Gateway for offering services of various departments through online mode, establishing Digital Village Centres for direct connectivity between top offices and Gram Sabhas, State Wide Area Network to connect all Block level offices.