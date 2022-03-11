CEPC organises seminar on ‘QR code-based GI’

As per the statement, Chairman, CEPC, Umar Hameed, in his address said, "It is an initiative that will go a long way in transforming and preserving the future of the carpet industry in Jammu & Kashmir. Customers now could easily differentiate and verify the authenticity and other specific details of hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets made in Jammu & Kashmir."

Director, Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, stated, "the QR code attached to the GI tag will help in reviving the sheen and glory of Kashmiri carpet industry by certifying the genuineness of the Hand-knotted Kashmir Carpets with relevant information of the manufacturer, weaver, district, raw material etc.