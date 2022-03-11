CEPC organises seminar on ‘QR code-based GI’

Srinagar, Mar 11: Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom conducted a seminar on ‘Introduction of QR Code based Geographical Indication - GI tag’ for Kashmir hand-knotted carpet.
As per the statement, Chairman, CEPC, Umar Hameed, in his address said, "It is an initiative that will go a long way in transforming and preserving the future of the carpet industry in Jammu & Kashmir. Customers now could easily differentiate and verify the authenticity and other specific details of hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets made in Jammu & Kashmir."
Director, Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, stated, "the QR code attached to the GI tag will help in reviving the sheen and glory of Kashmiri carpet industry by certifying the genuineness of the Hand-knotted Kashmir Carpets with relevant information of the manufacturer, weaver, district, raw material etc.
This innovation will go a long way in preserving the quality of hand-knotted carpets. Eventually, it would boost exports as they would be treated at par with the quality/price of Iranian and Turkish hand-knotted carpets."
Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Ranjan Prakash Thakur joined the seminar virtually and flagged off the first GI tag shipment of M/s Ferozson Exports Pvt. Ltd., Srinagar for Germany. Thakur mentioned that this is the first step in the direction of authentication of hand-knotted Kashmir carpet. The Journey will create a new milestone in the history of hand-knotted Kashmir carpets.
President KCCI and member, COA CEPC, Sheikh Ashiq while speaking on the occasion expressed his happiness and gave a brief expedition of GI Tag and the benefits of getting carpets GI tagged and ensured all support from KCCI at all levels. Sheikh Ashiq urged the government to ensure all support to manufacturers/ exporters of Kashmir so that the exports from the region are back on track.