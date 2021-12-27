Certificate programme in dairy farming commences at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A month-long industry exposure certificate programme on dairy farming commenced at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir on Monday.
The programme is being organised by the university's Division of Animal Nutrition, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Dairy Skills in India (CEDSI) and Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI) under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai was the chief guest at the inaugural function. While lauding the organisers for choosing the industry-relevant training for the students, he said skills programmes oriented towards entrepreneurship and startups are the need of the hour.
Prof Ganai said Jammu and Kashmir has huge potential for dairy farming, milk processing, and value addition of milk-based products, and SKUAST-K needs to train its students and interested youth for taking up such vocations. He said the trained veterinary pass outs from the university will not only help in filling the gap of required professionals in the industry but will also open their own units creating more employment.
Earlier Head Division of Animal Nutrition, SKUAST-K and Course Director of the Programme, Prof AM Ganai, while welcoming the guest, partner organizations: CEDSI, ASCI, and participants, gave a detailed overview of the programme.
Prof Ganai thanked the Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Dean, F.V.Sc & AH, Team NAHEP, IT cell of FVSc & AH, the collaborating organization CEDSI, ASCI and participants.