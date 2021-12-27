Certificate programme in dairy farming commences at SKUAST-K

Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai was the chief guest at the inaugural function. While lauding the organisers for choosing the industry-relevant training for the students, he said skills programmes oriented towards entrepreneurship and startups are the need of the hour.

Prof Ganai said Jammu and Kashmir has huge potential for dairy farming, milk processing, and value addition of milk-based products, and SKUAST-K needs to train its students and interested youth for taking up such vocations. He said the trained veterinary pass outs from the university will not only help in filling the gap of required professionals in the industry but will also open their own units creating more employment.