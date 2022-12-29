'CFC for Tweed cluster, GI tag for Kashmir Tweed soon'

Srinagar: Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmed Shah today took stock of the working of the wool cluster setup under the World Bank funded Jehlum Tawi Flood Recovery Project.

During his visit, the Director was briefed about the current activities being undertaken in the cluster.

He was informed that the producer company setup in the cluster recently participated in the Dastakaar exhibition held in New Delhi wherein products of the cluster were appreciated and the company carried on a good business.