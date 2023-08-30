Chairman DDC Bandipora chairs Developmental Review meeting

Bandipora, Aug 30: The Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora, Ab Gani Bhat Tuesday presided over a review meeting encompassing various ongoing developmental projects within the region.
The meeting was attended by Vice Chairperson of DDC Bandipora Kowsar Shafeeq, members of the DDC and Block Development Council (BDC) of Bandipora. Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Ali Afsar Khan and Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Bandipora, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak were also present in the meeting.
It was informed that out of 175 works approved in DDC grants, 154 have been tendered out and remaining 21 have pending estimates. Additionally, 93 works have been approved in BDC grants, out of which 80 have been administratively accorded. Furthermore, 1,203 works approved in PRI grants, out of which 1,149 works have administrative approval accorded.
It was also informed that under DDC grants, 574.79 lakh, and 331.82 lakh have been released. Under BDC grants, 242.65 lakh funds have been approved, under which 121.33 lakh have been released. Under PRI grants, 3,248.13 lacs have been approved, under which 1,594.95 lakh have been released.