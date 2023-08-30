Chairman DDC Bandipora chairs Developmental Review meeting

It was informed that out of 175 works approved in DDC grants, 154 have been tendered out and remaining 21 have pending estimates. Additionally, 93 works have been approved in BDC grants, out of which 80 have been administratively accorded. Furthermore, 1,203 works approved in PRI grants, out of which 1,149 works have administrative approval accorded.

It was also informed that under DDC grants, 574.79 lakh, and 331.82 lakh have been released. Under BDC grants, 242.65 lakh funds have been approved, under which 121.33 lakh have been released. Under PRI grants, 3,248.13 lacs have been approved, under which 1,594.95 lakh have been released.