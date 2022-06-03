Chairman NABARD interacts with customers in Leh

Srinagar, June 3: J&K Grameen Bank hosted a customers' meet at Leh on Thursday.
As per the statement, the event was attended by NABARD Chairman Dr G R Chintala along with Susheela Chintala, MD NABKISAN, Dr Ajay K Sood, CGM NABARD, other officials from NABARD, J&K Grameen Bank and customers of J&K Grameen Bank.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NABARD Dr G R Chintala hailed the efforts of J&K Grameen bank and appreciated the role of the Bank in the upliftment of the people of UT of Ladakh and its dedication to fostering rural prosperity.
While interacting with customers, Chairman NABARD emphasized that NABARD is committed to boosting the rural economy and various developmental initiatives boosting the overall development of the people of Ladakh and it shall always be the endeavour of the apex institution to provide assistance in all the measures that truly encourage the people of UT of Ladakh.
He also distributed sanction letters to various beneficiaries of J&K Grameen Bank under different schemes and held interactions with the customers.
CGM NABARD Dr Ajay K. Sood appreciated the efforts of J&K Grameen Bank for their good customer service and overall growth of the bank under various business parameters.
Chairman J&K Grameen Bank, Sudhir Gupta congratulated Chairman NABARD for the inauguration of the DDM office in Ladakh (Leh) dedicated to activities related to UT of Ladakh.
Further Gupta thanked Chairman NABARD for the recapitalization support, guidance and continued trust and support extended to J&K Grameen Bank. He further said that J&K Grameen Bank is committed to extending the best financial services to all the customers of UT of J&K and Ladakh.
Stanzin Norket, Branch Head Leh presented the vote of thanks.