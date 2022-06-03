Chairman NABARD interacts with customers in Leh

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NABARD Dr G R Chintala hailed the efforts of J&K Grameen bank and appreciated the role of the Bank in the upliftment of the people of UT of Ladakh and its dedication to fostering rural prosperity.

While interacting with customers, Chairman NABARD emphasized that NABARD is committed to boosting the rural economy and various developmental initiatives boosting the overall development of the people of Ladakh and it shall always be the endeavour of the apex institution to provide assistance in all the measures that truly encourage the people of UT of Ladakh.