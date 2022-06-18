Chairman NHPC briefs Dr Jitendra about Kishtwar power projects

“CMD NHPC met Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space at New Delhi. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding ongoing projects of NHPC in Jammu and Kashmir and prospects of future business development in Jammu and Kashmir. CMD NHPC appraised him about the progress of these projects,” said an official statement.

Pakal Dul HE Project (1000MW) is under active construction after river diversion was carried out on November 1, 2021. The project will generate 3230 Million Units (MUs) annually and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Kiru HE Project (624 Mega Watt) is also under active construction.