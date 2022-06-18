Chairman NHPC briefs Dr Jitendra about Kishtwar power projects

New Delhi, June 18: Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), National Hydro Project Corporation (NHPC) A K Singh on Saturday called on the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and briefed him about the status of the ongoing power projects in Kishtwar which when completed would turn it (Kishtwar) into a major power hub generating nearly 6000 MV of power.
“CMD NHPC met Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space at New Delhi. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding ongoing projects of NHPC in Jammu and Kashmir and prospects of future business development in Jammu and Kashmir. CMD NHPC appraised him about the progress of these projects,” said an official statement.
Pakal Dul HE Project (1000MW) is under active construction after river diversion was carried out on November 1, 2021. The project will generate 3230 Million Units (MUs) annually and is expected to be completed by July 2025. Kiru HE Project (624 Mega Watt) is also under active construction.
The river diversion was carried out on December 31, 2021 and will generate 2272 MUs annually. The project is expected to be completed by July 2025. The work of Kwar HE Project (40MW) started with the award of Civil Work package on May 11, 2022. The project will generate 1975 MUs annually and the scheduled completion is in Nov 2026. Ratle HE Project (850 MW) is under construction and work started by awarding the EPC contract on January 18, 2022.
The scheduled date of commissioning of the project is February 10, 2026 and once commissioned, the project will generate 3136 MUs annually. Kirthai-II HE Project (930 MW) is under investigation and will generate 3329.52 MUs annually on commissioning.
With the commissioning of all these projects, the power requirement of Jammu and Kashmir will be improved drastically and will help in achieving the goal of zero carbon emission. He also assured continued support and cooperation of the state to NHPC.