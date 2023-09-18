Chairperson DDC Ganderbal inaugurates J&K Bank ATM at Chountwaliwar

Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq inaugurated the cash dispensing terminal in the presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Budgam/Ganderbal) Saadut Hussain, PRIs, and residents amid a good gathering of valuable customers, besides other Bank officials.

During her speech at the inauguration ceremony, Chairperson DDC expressed her delight at the addition of the new banking facility in the area. She emphasized the importance of easy access to banking services for the overall development and welfare of the district.

The Chairperson also commended the Jammu and Kashmir Bank for its efforts in expanding its network and reaching out to remote areas.