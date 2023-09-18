Chairperson DDC Ganderbal inaugurates J&K Bank ATM at Chountwaliwar

Ganderbal, Sep 18: Reaching out to far-flung areas, Jammu & Kashmir Bank commissioned an automated teller machine (ATM) at Chountwaliwar in Ganderbal district today.
Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq inaugurated the cash dispensing terminal in the presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Budgam/Ganderbal) Saadut Hussain, PRIs, and residents amid a good gathering of valuable customers, besides other Bank officials.
During her speech at the inauguration ceremony, Chairperson DDC expressed her delight at the addition of the new banking facility in the area. She emphasized the importance of easy access to banking services for the overall development and welfare of the district.
The Chairperson also commended the Jammu and Kashmir Bank for its efforts in expanding its network and reaching out to remote areas.
The newly inaugurated ATM will provide convenient banking services to the people of Chountwaliwar and the surrounding areas. It will enable residents to withdraw cash, check their account balance and perform various other transactions without having to travel to distant bank branches.
The officials from Jammu and Kashmir Bank expressed their commitment to providing efficient and reliable banking services to the people of Chountwaliwar.
The DDC Chairperson asked the JK Bank authorities to expedite the process of opening of branches and ATMs in different locations of the district which include Baba Wayil Gutlibagh, Theeru-Dangerpora and ATM at Watlar.
Those present on the occasion expressed their gratitude to the DDC Chairperson Ganderbal and Bank’s management.