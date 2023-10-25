Chairperson DDC Ganderbal reviews progress under District Capex

Ganderbal, Oct 25: The Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq today chaired a meeting to take a comprehensive review under District Capex 2023-24 at the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.
During the meeting, the DDC Chairperson extensively evaluated the physical and financial progress under District Capex 2023-24.
The Chief Planning Officer informed the meeting that all 1408 works approved under District Capex 2023-24 have been tendered, and 1247 works are also allotted. It was further informed that over 250 works stand completed and most of the works are under progress.
Nuzhat Ishfaq reviewed the progress of works department wise, with a focus on the efficient utilization of funds. She urged the officers to expedite ongoing works so that they get completed within the timeline.