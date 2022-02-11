Chartered Accountants are conscience keepers of nation's account: Dr Jitendra

In his address, Dr Jitendra Singh noted that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the countryís premier accounting body, has been entrusted with the task of establishing solid accounting practices and standards to be followed by all concerned. In doing so, he said, the ICAI has to live up to high expectations of following supreme standards of accountability, excellence, and honesty, in the interest of nation-building.

The Minister reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a series of path-breaking measures to bring "ease of business" and at the same time to raise the Indian economy incompatibility with the global benchmarks. In times like this, he said, the role of ICAI becomes all the more critical over the years to come.