Chasfeeda emerges as an inspiration for agribusiness

Srinagar, May 3: Chasfeeda Bano, a 34-year-old successful agribusiness woman from the Baramulla district's Palhalan village, has built a fortune via farming and has been an inspiration to the women in the community.
Bano is extending complete support to other women to become financially independent.
A graduate of Political Science, Bano entered into the farming sector seven years ago and with her hardwork and latest practices and regular advice from the Agriculture Department and succeeded in changing her fortunes.
She started growing different vegetables on her eight kanal fertile land and has been not only earning livelihood through it but now she also helps other farmers in her area to turn their agri farming into profitable enterprises.
Chasfeeda has been cultivating organic vegetables like radishes, cucumber, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, peas, beans, and chillies. She appreciates the officials of the Agriculture Department for regularly visiting her farm and encouraging her to adopt new practices in the field.
"A new Hi-Tech greenhouse is being established which will further help me to grow vegetables around the year. It will definitely add to my income substantially," she says.
Bano is becoming a role model for many farmers and youth in the district who regularly visit her farm to take her expert advice and regarding increasing the quality and quantity of the produce.
Bano bats for the promotion of organic farming which she says is a low-cost production. "Quality produce has the opportunity to get a good premium price and organic production is economically viable. In fact, my organic farming and its produce have provided a viable income to me which encourages me to do more hard work. Farming has provided me with financial security,” she said.
Agriculture Department has praised her unique agriculture techniques.
Bano also grows onion seedlings on four kanal of land which she sells in October and has been promoting the same to the people and farmers over the years.
“We sell our onion seedlings to Kupwara, Bandipora and other areas of Kashmir. We also sell the seedlings to the local markets,” she said.
She produces at least 150 quintals of tomatoes every year which has helped her to improve her financial condition and become an example for other farmers in the village.
“This year we sold our tomato produce to different areas including Kargil and other parts of Kashmir. We also sold the same to the local markets and mandis,” she said.
She is being introduced to Indoor Agriculture activities like mushrooms and Protected Cultivation. Her annual income from an Agriculture farming enterprise is Rs 8-10 lakh. She invests good income to strengthen her enterprise for further growth.