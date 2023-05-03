Chasfeeda emerges as an inspiration for agribusiness

Chasfeeda has been cultivating organic vegetables like radishes, cucumber, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, peas, beans, and chillies. She appreciates the officials of the Agriculture Department for regularly visiting her farm and encouraging her to adopt new practices in the field.

"A new Hi-Tech greenhouse is being established which will further help me to grow vegetables around the year. It will definitely add to my income substantially," she says.

Bano is becoming a role model for many farmers and youth in the district who regularly visit her farm to take her expert advice and regarding increasing the quality and quantity of the produce.