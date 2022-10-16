Chaya group throws open Radisson Sonamarg

Srinagar, Oct 16: On Sunday, Sonamarg saw the grand opening of the Radisson Sonamarg, a property managed by the illustrious Mushtaq Chaya Group of Hotels in Kashmir.
The former Legislative Assembly representative for the Kangan Constituency, Mian Altaf, inaugurated Raddison Sonamarg.
The resort's interior is a fusion of contemporary styles and traditional Kashmiri craft. The use of classic wooden designs conjures images of historic houses.
It is a joyful time for all of us that high-end hotel are opening in Kashmir, as this would significantly boost the expansion of the tourism industry, said former MLA Mian Altaf while praising the Mushtaq group of hotels for bringing a luxury properties to Kashmir.
Mushtaq Chaya, CEO of the Mushtaq Group, stated that bringing tourism to Kashmir is my top priority and I will continue to strive for it.
Chaya said that the LG administration has been proactive in promoting tourism which is reaping dividends and is evident for a good influx of tourists.
The who's who of tourism sector attended the opening ceremony, they hailed the contribution of Mushtaq Chaya towards tourism sector.