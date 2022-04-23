‘Check Overcharging At Tourist Destinations’ | JKHARA delegation calls on Director Tourism

Srinagar, Apr 23: A delegation of the J&K Hotel and Restaurant Association (JKHARA) called on Director Tourism Kashmir Dr GN Itoo to discuss various issues confronting the tourism and hospitality sector.
As per the statement, the delegation was led by its President Chowdhary Muhammad Showkat who was accompanied by its Junior Vice President DrLatief, General Secretary ManzoorPakhtoon, Coordinator Ayesha Saleem and member Muzafar Baba.
At the outset, the delegation hailed the tourism department for its untiring efforts in attracting a record number of tourists to the Valley.
While complimenting the Director Tourism, Dr GN Itoo, ShowkatChowdhary urged him to mobilise enforcement teams at tourist resorts to check overcharging by service providers.
Chowdhary said due to some unscrupulous service providers in the trade who resort to unfair trade practices by overcharging the tourists, Kashmir’s hospitality sector is getting a bad image.
President JKHARA also drew the attention of the Director to the non-availability of tourist taxis in the Valley due to the huge tourist rush and suggested that new tourist taxi permits may be issued to the travel and hospitality sector to bridge the gap for better experiences of the tourists.
JKHARA also suggested opening up new destinations to divert the huge rush of travellers to these places.
The delegation further urged the director to fast track the renewal and the fresh registration of tourism units through a single-window system.
The director gave the patient a hearing of the suggestions put forth by the delegation and assured them to take immediate steps.
He said the department also received complaints of overcharging which is being looked into by the police enforcement teams.
He further said to divert the huge rush of tourists, the department is identifying the spots for eco-camping at lesser-visited and offbeat places.