Chennai Tour Operators hail JK Tourism for reaching out to them

In these meetings, the heads of the Tour bodies recalled the sweet memories they were having of their experiences in J&K, its cuisine and culture. They hoped to look forward to working with J&K with an expanded volume of business and impressionable experiences.

“I wish every travel agent undertakes a familiarisation tour himself or herself to get to know what J&K and its experiences are all about”, said J. Devaki, Managing Director of Avocet Tours & Travel(P) Ltd. She was seconded by Sandhiya S, proprietor of Blue Hawk Tour & Travels who is flying an all women tourist group to J&K by the end of this month.

“This all women group is proof enough about the safety of women travellers to Kashmir '', she added.

"After months of virtual meetings, thanks to the initiative of the J&K Government, we are interacting in the actual" remarked Senthilkumar, Proprietor of Airlinks Travel, who alongwith his brother had come to attend the interaction all the way from Erode.

In his remarks, legendary tour operator of Tamil Nadu, Kalaimamani VKT Balan described J&K as a second home for him given his decades long travel experience of handling J&K tourism. He recalled the shootings of Tamil movies in Kashmir during the 1950s..

The team of officers from J&K Tourism Department, comprising Deputy Directors, Naresh Kumar and Ahsanul Haq Chishti gave an overview of the emerging tourist scenario in the UT with a host of activities being planned for the coming days. Further, the Tour operators were informed that their counterparts in J&K are geared up for receiving tourists and all hotels, guest houses, houseboats and restaurants are fully equipped to welcome the guests while ensuring their health safety protocols.