Cheque Bounce Case | Court sentences man to 2 years imprisonment

“A fine of Rs. 9,56,000 (nine lakhs fifty-six thousand) which is double the cheque amount is also imposed upon the accused,” the court said, adding, “The fine of Rs.9,56,000/- (nine lakhs fifty-six thousand) shall include the interim compensation (ninety-five thousand six hundred) awarded to the complainant by this court.” The fine so imposed shall be paid as compensation to the complainant, the court added.

The complaint was filed by one Malik Mujtaba of Brein Nishat in May 2021, after the accused failed to return Rs 4 lakhs which he had paid as debt to the accused in cash for the business of manufacturing ironworks etc. The accused had issued cheques which were dishonoured and he accordingly filed the case.