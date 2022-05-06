Cheque Bounce Case | Man gets 1 yr jail, asked to pay over Rs 32 lakh compensation

Judge Small Causes Court Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, sentenced one SikanderKhursheed to undergo an imprisonment of one year and directed him to pay a compensation of Rs 32,24,000 to a woman compliant in the cheque bounce case.

While awarding the sentence to the accused, the court observed that the object of bringing Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act or statute is to inculcate faith in the efficacy of banking operations and credibility in transacting business on negotiable instruments.