Chief Secretary approves implementation of Crop Insurance Schemes in J&K

Srinagar, July 5: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today convened a meeting of State Level Coordination Committee on Crop Insurance (SLCCCI) for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary while chairing SLCCCI meeting approved the implementation of Crop Insurance Schemes viz PMFBY and RWBCIS in the UT of JK.