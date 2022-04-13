Chief Secretary asks banks to scale up priority sector lending in J&K

Srinagar: Banks operating in Jammu and Kashmir continue to adopt a miser approach towards the priority sector when it comes to lending money.

As per the official note, against the target of Rs.35,482.62 crore, the priority sector lending was only Rs.14,105.47 crore, which represented a mere 40 percent achievement in the financial terms.

Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar has expressed serious concern over the poor lending to the agriculture sector.