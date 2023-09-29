Chief Secretary reviews developmental scenario of Samba

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, SSP Samba Benam Tosh, along with the heads of various divisions and departments operating within the district.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Samba Abhishek Sharma presented a detailed sector-wise overview of the ongoing projects and flagship schemes being managed by various departments in the district. Notable projects, including the construction of the Bus Stand under JMRDA at Vijaypur, the Degree College at Purmandal, and the Nari Niketan building in Samba, were highlighted. Updates on the upgradation of the existing Municipal complex, the construction of a multifunctional complex at Samba bus stand, the construction of Uttarbehni bridge over Dewar, several road projects, and the construction of the OPD block of District Hospital Samba, were also provided.