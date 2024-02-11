Chief Secy inaugurates 2nd edition of SARAS Aajeevika exhibition

Jammu, Feb 11: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today inaugurated the 2nd edition of the SARAS Aajeevika Mela, a vibrant 11-day event highlighting the resilience and creativity of rural women entrepreneurs.

Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, the exhibition opened its doors to a diverse array of art, craft, culture, and cuisine, echoing the spirit of ‘vocal for local.’

He was accompanied by the Secretary Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Mission Director J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission, Indu Kanwal Chib; Additional Mission Director JKRLM Jammu, Mridhu Slathia, Additional Mission Director JKRLM Kashmir, Riyaz Ahmad Beigh and other concerned.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Secretary emphasized the significance of the exhibition as a platform for rural women from across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, to exhibit and market their products. He underscored the importance of providing broader exposure and support to ensure the self-reliance of rural women.

Atal Dulloo personally inspected stalls from 15 States, alongside those representing all districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UT. He engaged with exhibitors, inquiring about the uniqueness of their offerings and commending their entrepreneurial spirit.

Later, the Chief Secretary toured the food stalls, featuring traditional delicacies from various states alongside authentic cuisines from Jammu & Kashmir. This initiative not only showcases the rich culinary diversity but also promotes cultural exchange and economic empowerment.

Featuring over 220 rural women from across 15 states, the SARAS Aajeevika Mela provides a platform for self-help group women artisans to exhibit their exemplary craftsmanship, artistry, and traditional skills.