CII delegation interacts with FSSAI officials

Srinagar, Oct 22: CII delegation led by Chairman CII J&K Council, Ravnish Gulati today interacted with Chairperson, Rita Teaotia and Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) at Jammu today.
As per statement issued here, Gulati while giving suggestions to the officials of FSSAI said “that awareness and educational programs should be conducted on frequent basis to assist food operators to keep pace with the changes in the Food Safety and Standards Act.”
The statement said that CII Members also made a request for doing away with the requirement of mandatory BIS certification for cattle feed industry.They also suggested that government testing labs need to be equipped with quality testing equipment and manpower in order to enhance the quality and level of testing food products.
Former chairmen CII J&K Council, Sanjay Puri and Farooq Amin, also suggested that efforts should be made to create an enabling and smooth working environment for food operators, CII suggests that FSSAI should further upgrade FOSCOS and provide express redressal on license issuance and modification.