CII demands disbursement of incentives for industrial units in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 12: In a proactive move to address key concerns affecting the industrial landscape, Archit Puri, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Jammu and Kashmir UT Council, along with council members, held a meeting with Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo to address and find solutions to the pressing challenges faced by industrial units in the region.

A statement said that the focus of the meeting was to discuss pertinent issues related to the disbursement of incentives for J&K unit holders, extension of provisional registration to Industrial units under the New Policy, problems faced by industry regarding court fees/stamp duty as per SRO 241 on the collateral offered to the bank by the industrial units, delayed SGST Claims and removal of mustard oil from Negative List.

It said that the demand for the disbursement of Incentives of J&K unit holders from a sincere desire to facilitate and support the business owners and to develop a conducive business environment wherein industries can flourish and grow. Archit Puri also highlighted the other challenges faced by the business community in J&K, especially in the aftermath of the economic disruptions caused by the global pandemic.

In his statement, Puri remarked, “The industrial sector plays a pivotal role in the economic development of our region. By seeking Disbursement of Incentives for J&K unit holders, and extension of provisional registration to industrial units under the new Policy, we aim to provide a much-needed breathing space for businesses to recover and align with the national economy and regulatory requirements.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo assured that the government of J&K look forward to working with the business community of J&K and assured that all the relevant and genuine concerns of the delegation would be resolved at the earliest.

The Council remains optimistic about the positive impact of their advocacy efforts and looks forward to continued cooperation with the government for the betterment of the industrial landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

Other members of the delegation were Ravnish Gulati, Proprietor, Lal Chand Roshan Lal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd, Waseem Trumboo, Executive Director, Trumboo Industries Pvt Ltd, Farooq Amin, Director, Kanwal Foods Pvt Ltd, Nukul Mehra, Director, Naturis Cosmetics and Khurshid Dar, Head, CII J&K.