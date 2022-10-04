Coal India asked to enhance supply to thermal power plants

New Delhi: With the festival season round the corner, Coal India Ltd has been directed by the government to scale up dispatch to thermal power plants.

In a review meeting presided over by Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, coal companies were advised to enhance supplies to thermal power plants to help them meet the growing electricity demand in the coming few weeks.

During the first half of 2022-23, Coal India dispatched 285.6 million tonnes of dry fuel to the power sector, which is a growth of almost 17 per cent over the previous year.

As a result, coal stock at thermal power plants is now three times more than last year’s stock, official sources said.

The production and offtake strategy for the second half of 2022-23 were also reviewed in the meeting.