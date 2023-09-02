Comm Secy I&C assesses progress on implementation of IDS 2017, NCSS 2021

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Vikramjit Singh today chaired a review meeting at the Sanat Ghar, Bemina to assess the progress on implementation and impact of key industrial initiatives, including the Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) 2017 and the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) 2021, within the region.
During the meeting, detailed discussions revolved around the department’s achievements, challenges, and future prospects. Additionally, district-level performances were closely scrutinized during the session to identify areas for improvement and tailor strategies in alignment with the government’s vision for industrial growth and employment generation.
Addressing the officers, Commissioner Secretary emphasized on the department’s unwavering commitment to creating a conducive environment for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir. He remarked that enhancing the ease of doing business, extending support to local entrepreneurs, and ultimately contributing to the economic prosperity of the region are the prime objectives of the department under these schemes.
He stressed upon the officers to work diligently and with a renewed dedication to achieving UT’s industrial development goals, marking a significant step forward in realizing this mission.