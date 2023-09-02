Comm Secy I&C assesses progress on implementation of IDS 2017, NCSS 2021

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Vikramjit Singh today chaired a review meeting at the Sanat Ghar, Bemina to assess the progress on implementation and impact of key industrial initiatives, including the Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) 2017 and the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) 2021, within the region.

During the meeting, detailed discussions revolved around the department’s achievements, challenges, and future prospects. Additionally, district-level performances were closely scrutinized during the session to identify areas for improvement and tailor strategies in alignment with the government’s vision for industrial growth and employment generation.