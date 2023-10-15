Comm Secy I&C inaugurates Exhibition cum sale of Handicrafts items at Kashmir Haat

Gandhi Shilp Bazar is being organized at various cities/metros across the country to provide a domestic marketing platform to artisans and showcase their exquisite crafts creations traditional arts, and cultural heritage of the country.

Nearly 100 artisans from all across the country are participating in this fair for demonstration and sale of their artefacts like Hand Printed Textiles, Wood carving, Jaipur Painting, Imitation Jewellery, Cane Bamboo, Terra Cotta, Leather, Wood ware, Grass Leaf Reed and flower, Conch Shell, Embroidery & crochet, textiles, toy wooden Lacquerware, puppet, Kolhapuri Chappal, Batik Print, Carpet, Appliqué work, pottery, Lepcha textile etc.