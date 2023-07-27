Comm Secy I&C visits manufacturing units of JKI in Srinagar

Srinagar: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Vikramjit Singh, today visited two major manufacturing units of Jammu Kashmir Industries Limited (JKI) at Rajbagh and Bemina here and took stock of the functioning of these units.

The Commissioner Secretary was accompanied by Managing Director, JKI, Vikas Gupta; Deputy General Manager (P&A), Deputy General Manager (Textiles) and other senior officers of JKI.

During the visit, the Commissioner Secretary took a detailed round of these units and took a first-hand appraisal of their work. The visit also included an in-depth tour of the facilities, engaging interactions with the management and workforce, and discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing the two units.

He appreciated the efforts being put in by JKI management for running the units on commercial lines and directed the management to focus on the marketing verticals of the organization.

He also emphasised on the importance of providing products of superior quality and innovative design to consumers, to improve sales and customer loyalty. He stressed on manufacturing products of superior quality with innovative designs to enhance competitiveness in the market.