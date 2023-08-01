Comm State Taxes Deptt inaugurates fortnight celebrations on ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’

Srinagar, Aug 1: Commissioner State Taxes Department (STD), Dr Rashmi Singh today inaugurated fortnight celebrations under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on the theme ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ as part of 76th Independence Day celebrations at Excise and Taxation Complex, Solina here.
Additional Commissioner State Taxes Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool Yatoo; DC Enforcement (Central), Parvaiz Ahmad Raina , DC Appeals, DC Recovery, Assistant Commissioners, State Taxes Officers and other staff members of the department were also present on the occasion.
Speaking during the inaugural ceremony, Rashmi Singh highlighted the significance of Independence Day, and encouraged officials to actively participate in the various cultural, social, and educational activities planned for the celebrations on day to day basis.