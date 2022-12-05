Commercial unit holders to install KVAH, KWH compatible meters: KPDCL

Srinagar: Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has urged all industrial and commercial unit holders to install meters that can read both KVAH and KWH units.

“As per the new tariff policy issued by JERC FY22-23, all LT Industries (below and above agreement load of 50KW) and Commercial 3 -phase Installation has been mandated to be billed on KVAH instead of KWH,” reads an official statement of KPDCL.

“Therefore, KPDCL as a corporation requests all the Industrial and Commercial Unit Holders to kindly install meters that can read both KVAH and KWH units. Those installations that have meters installed reading KVAH, as well as KWH, need not change their respective meters.”