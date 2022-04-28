Commissioner Secretary RDD discusses formulation of Capex budget with DCs

Jammu: Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, today chaired a virtual meeting with all Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir alongwith other RDD officers at the district and divisional level, besides all scheme HODs of RDD, to deliberate on the formulation of UT Capex budget of RDD 2022-23.
She insisted that vetting of the UT Plan by DCs is mandatory, to ensure there is no duplication of works identified under district CAPEX and other schemes of different departments.
She also enjoined the DCs to prepare plan after ensuring proper convergence with MGNREGA, SBM and other schemes.
She also directed that henceforth monitoring of all RDD works shall be done through online PMMI Monitoring portal got developed by the department. MPRs shall also be submitted on that portal only for all the RDD schemes. . She called upon the officers to lay special focus on incorporating works related to repair and rejuvenation of water bodies under the new Amritsarovar scheme in which target of 75 water bodies per district has been given.
Besides works of Rural Haat, SBM works of compost and soakage pits, shall also be undertaken on priority basis.
She also stressed that while formulating the plan, works which are going to be completed within a year shall be accorded the first priority, while those works which will take more than a year shall be given the next priority. She also asked the officers to enclose feasibility report with the plan. In the meeting, deputy commissioners highlighted the issues of shortage of BDOs/JEs, salaries of DRDA staff, besides delegation of powers to AEEs, considering the huge number of works of RDD under district/UT capex and PRI Grants.