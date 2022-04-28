Commissioner Secretary RDD discusses formulation of Capex budget with DCs

She also enjoined the DCs to prepare plan after ensuring proper convergence with MGNREGA, SBM and other schemes.

She also directed that henceforth monitoring of all RDD works shall be done through online PMMI Monitoring portal got developed by the department. MPRs shall also be submitted on that portal only for all the RDD schemes. . She called upon the officers to lay special focus on incorporating works related to repair and rejuvenation of water bodies under the new Amritsarovar scheme in which target of 75 water bodies per district has been given.

Besides works of Rural Haat, SBM works of compost and soakage pits, shall also be undertaken on priority basis.