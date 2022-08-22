Committee on MSP sets up four sub-groups to discuss key issues

The committee, headed by former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal, discussed ways to "promote zero budget based farming", to "change" crop patterns keeping in mind the changing needs of the country, and to make MSP more "effective and transparent".

The panel has 26 members including the chairman, while three membership slots are kept aside for representatives of SKM.

"After a day long deliberation, the committee decided to form four sub-groups or committees on three mandated topics," the committee member Binod Anand told PTI.