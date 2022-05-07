Compensate hailstorm affected farmers: Kisan Tehreek

Srinagar: General Secretary, J&K Kisan Tehreek, Ghulam Nabi Malik has demanded immediate relief to the orchardists whose fruit saplings got damaged due to heavy hailstorm in various parts of Kashmir.
As per the statement, farmers in areas including Kulgam, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, Dara Harwan Srinagar and Anantnag incurred losses due to hailstorms.
He demanded immediate assessment of losses suffered by the orchardists so that affectees are provided compensation at the earliest.
“Non-implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme is a concern, farmers and orchardists will heave a sigh of relief during natural calamities if the scheme will be implemented,” he said.