Complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in J&K

Jammu, Jan 14: The government late Friday evening announced complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in entire J&K.
The directive was issued by the Chief Secretary, who is also the chairman of State Executive Committee of the J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, after a detailed review of the current COVID-19 situation in J&K.
SEC directed that all efforts would be made by authorities through active involvement of PRIs, community leaders, market associations and federations to reduce the rate of transmission within the Union Territory.
All Deputy Commissioners were asked to intensify testing and ensure full utilisation of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities. “There shall be no drop in testing levels. Chief Medical Officers of all districts shall submit a daily report regarding the utilisation of available RT-PCR capacities to the District Magistrates concerned. Besides, District Magistrates shall also go for capacity expansion of the RT-PCR testing as per the requirement,” it was instructed.