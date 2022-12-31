Comtech Group launches annual calendar, diary

Srinagar, Dec 31: The Comtech Group on Saturday launched its annual wall Calendar and Diary at its head office at Regal Lane Lal Chowk here.
The Calendar and Diary were launched by the Managing Director (MD) Comtech Group, Sheikh Imtiyaz Ahmad.
Talking to media persons, the MD Comtech Group said the company has been working in J&K since 1997 in different verticals which include Comtech Info solution private limited, Comtech IT education Trust and Comtech developers private limited.
“We are launching our annual wall calendar and diary for the last five years through which we promote our Kashmiri culture and gift it to our friends, particularly those from outside J&K,” he said.
He said the annual calendar and diary were launched to keep the Kashmiri culture alive.
“Besides annual calendars and diaries we also gift paper mache products to friends on festivals like Eid and Diwali,” he said.
He said during the last three years, various companies stopped printing wall calendars and diaries but they continued the practice of printing wall calendars and diaries.
“We are also working in e-governance projects, Aadhar cards and Elections rolls as well,” he said.
MD Comtech Group said they are also working on an education initiative-Roshan Bacha Roshan Mustaqbil wherein they work for the upliftment of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and orphan students enrolled with them.