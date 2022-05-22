Conference on contemporary business trends begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, May 21: Two-day international conference on contemporary business trends in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s Young Indians (Yi) began Saturday at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The conference is being organised by the Department of Humanities, Social Science and Management, and its inaugural session was presided over by Amit Sharma, Secretary, Administrative Reforms Inspections (ARI) Training and Grievances Department Government of J&K.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Amit Sharma said the past two years were challenging for the business community at regional, national and international levels.
"The impact of the COVID-19 is being felt by all businesses across the globe and it also helped us to overhaul our system, Sharma said.
He exhorted students to become job creators rather than job seekers. There is a need for determination, not money, to become successful game changers in society,” Sharma said.
Sharma said they will soon ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NIT Srinagar and ARI Trainings and Grievances Department Government of J&K.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal said during the last few years, the economic landscape changed drastically around the world due to the Covid19 pandemic.
Prof. Sehgal said the recent union budget had addressed this issue and bridged a gap between industry and educational spaces.
"This conference will present a blend of rigorously researched papers and live discussions with industry experts. It will also focus on emerging issues in the new world of business," he said.
On the occasion, Dr Rahul Mirchandani, MD, and CEO of Aries Agro and Co-Convener ICCBT 2022 said the conference is aimed to aware participants of contemporary business trends and their impacts on the global economy.
"In the middle of the pandemic, we organized a two-week intense internship for NIT Srinagar students at Mumbai. During which they got exposure to various industries at country's financial capital," he said.
Dr Mirchandani said the delegation of 35 students from across India participated in Dubai Expo 2020, in which 10 were alone from Jammu and Kashmir. They were exposed to various innovations from 120 countries around the globe," he said.
He also expressed his gratitude to Director NIT for connecting his students to his team. We will continue to work together so that our students will be provided exposure to the industries, he said.
In his message, Institute's Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the international conference will act as a vibrant platform for young researchers and other participants. We will host more such conferences in the future also,” he said.