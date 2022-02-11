Business

Consider reopening of educational institutions: KTA to Govt

Srinagar, Feb 11: Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) has appealed Jammu and Kashmir government to consider reopening educational institutions after the COVID wave has dipped.

President, KTA, Aijaz Shahdhar said that there was a dangerous situation of COVID in other states, however, now schools and colleges are being opened in these states.

"Students have suffered a lot. They are not benefiting from online education."

He said that the closure of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions had a negative impact on the participation and competence of students in competitive examinations. "If there is no taboo in opening coaching centers, then what are the implications for opening educational institutions?".

