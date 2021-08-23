Construction costs skyrocket as raw material prices shoot up

Contractors who work on government projects to complain about the rising prices of raw materials.

“As per the government schedule, the rate of construction material is less in comparison to prices it is being sold, when we purchase material from the market; it is twice the scheduled amount. We are facing a lot of problems. Government has failed to regulate prices of construction material which has doubled in the last three years,” said President, Jammu and Kashmir Contractors Coordination Committee, Ghulam Jeelani Purza.

General Secretary, JKCCC – another faction, Farooq Ahmad Dar said the government should act and regulate prices of raw materials.

“Like prices of essential commodities are being monitored, why authorities are not regulating prices of construction materials which affect people in large"

The DC Budgam had last year fixed (vide his office order No. DCB/Brick Kilns/2020/54, dated 21.08.2020) Rs 21000 rate per 3000 bricks including all taxes except transportation.

There are over 300 brick kilns in Kashmir with around 250 in Central Kashmir district of Budgam and according to a conservative estimate; around 30 million bricks are being sold daily these days as it is a peak season.