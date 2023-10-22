Consumer Court Kupwara begins formal hearing of previous cases

Kupwara: The District Consumer Court, recently established at Kupwara has formally started hearing of previous cases transmitted by the District and Session Judge Kupwara from October 20.

The court has also disposed-off two fresh cases filed by Complainants against traders indulging in unfair trade practices. The said complainants got relief by the court as their grievances were immediately redressed by the traders on issuance of summons.

One Bashir Ahmed Mughal filed a complaint against a watch trader of Srinagar for allegedly selling a defective watch. The court issued a summon to the trader, upon receipt of the summon the trader replaced the defective product with a fresh one thereby involving consensus between the parties.

Similarly, another complaint filed by Javid Ahmed Sofi against Usha International for selling a defective water pump. The court issued summons to the parties. Upon receipt of the summons the parties replaced the defective water pump in the Court premise. The parties reached a compromise in court and the dispute was resolved.

The consumers of district Kupwara have thanked the government for establishment of the consumer court at Kupwara as the litigants are approaching now the said court for redressal of their grievances including the old complaints whose cases were pending since last more than 10 years. The complainants at large are hopeful that their grievances too are redressed.