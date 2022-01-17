Consumer sentiment yet to return to pre-pandemic levels: RBI

Among the seven large economies compared with the US, Britain, Japan, China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa, which also bore the brunt of the pandemic like us, India was the worst hit, especially after the second wave that had seen the maximum number of deaths, the RBI says in the bulletin, titled 'Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on consumer confidence'.

Most countries have seen a major slump in confidence when the pandemic first hit their shores, and then gradually started to rise, though it is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels in most countries, it said.