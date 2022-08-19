Consumers worried over income growth prospects, job outlook

As far as expectations are concerned, although the fall was not so large, consumers continue to remain considerably less optimistic than the pre-Covid period. In contrast, Indian businesses are the most optimistic in the past two decades, since when this data has been available. Consumers' category may remain cautious, as their financial position deteriorated significantly. If so, the expectation of a strong order book may actually reflect a shift in the market share (from the unlisted/unorganized/small to listed/organized/large companies), rather than the general broad-based improvement in the real economy, the report said.

The Reserve Bank of India conducts Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) and Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS) to make such informed expectations.

IOS provides an assessment of business situation of companies in the manufacturing sector and CCS renders an assessment of the consumer sentiments of the respondents based on their perceptions of the general economic conditions and own financial situation.