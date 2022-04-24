Contractors seek release of pending bills

Srinagar: Contractors in Kashmir today urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to release their pending bills before Eid.

General Secretary, J&K Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC), Farooq Dar said that non-disbursement of Rs 600 crore can slow down the progress of developmental projects in Kashmir.

"Non-payment of bills has pushed the contractors on verge of bankruptcy, some of the pending bills date back to 2014. Nobody is paying any heed to the genuine grievances of contractors."