Contractors seek release of pending bills

Srinagar: Contractors in Kashmir today urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to release their pending bills before Eid.
General Secretary, J&K Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCCC), Farooq Dar said that non-disbursement of Rs 600 crore can slow down the progress of developmental projects in Kashmir.
"Non-payment of bills has pushed the contractors on verge of bankruptcy, some of the pending bills date back to 2014. Nobody is paying any heed to the genuine grievances of contractors."
Dar said that people supplying construction materials to contractors also belong to a lower-income group. who don't have the financial capacity to bear this debt for a long time.
He said that this class has also taken loans from banks and financial institutions, which they could not repay, as a result of which they have stopped supplying construction materials, and if this problem is not solved immediately, it will have a direct effect on the construction work.
He said that they have become indebted to the financial institutions and interest has accumulated, which has made their life miserable.
"Last year Chief Secretary Dr Arun Mehta had also announced to take administrative steps for the payment of dues of Rs 600 crore, but the order was not implemented on the ground," Dar said adding that Government must clear our pending liability so that t contractors can repay their liabilities before Eid.